TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was killed in a car crash Monday as a man sped away from police.

State police officers said around 2 p.m. they were trying to stop a car in Middleborough being driven by Hector Bannister-Sanchez, whom they are investigating, they said. The 34-year-old Medford man sped away, fleeing the attempt at a stop.

Police said no one pursued Bannister-Sanchez, but minutes later his SUV crashed into a woman’s car on Kingman Road in Taunton, fatally injuring her.

“I heard the horrific impact of that crash,” Steve Fowler, a neighbor in the area, said. “It was an SUV that had front-end damage, and then the car that it had hit was strewn further down the road, it just mangled awfully.”

Officials responded to the crash, which Bannister-Sanchez fled on foot before he was found by bystanders and troopers and taken into custody. He was transported to Morton Hospital for potential injuries and is under police guard.

“Oh I was in shock when I first heard it,” another neighbor said. “Then they had the dogs– we thought they’d said something about drugs and the dogs were sniffing all in the woods there and everybody’s driveway.”

“That’s horrible, it really is,” he said. “For somebody to lose their life over something like that. I don’t know, I just feel bad for the poor family. My heart goes out to them because someone’s not coming home tonight.”

Police said Bannister-Sanchez will face criminal charges, which are still be determined.

The incident remains under investigation by the State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and Taunton Police.

