Man fleeing traffic stop dies in head-on crash in Rutland that injured 2 officers

RUTLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the Worcester man who was killed when he struck a police cruiser head-on in Rutland Friday night while driving away from a traffic stop.

Kevin St. Peters, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Route 122, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s Office.

A preliminary investigation suggests St. Peter drove away from a traffic stop in Paxton around 6:30 p.m., crossed the double-yellow line and struck a K-9 cruiser occupied by Ruland Police Officer Matthew Fenuccio and Paxton Police Officer Edward Santiago, both of whom suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Their police dog, Cooney, was uninjured.

The crash is under investigation by the Rutland Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the State police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)