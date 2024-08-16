CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police searched the water in the Charles River overnight looking for a man they believe attempted to break into a building at MIT.

According to Cambridge police, at around 3 a.m. Friday morning a suspect attempted to break into a storage shed or warehouse at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Authorities said the suspect fled and jumped into the Charles River, managing to swim all the way to the other side of the river.

He was apprehended and is expected to be arraigned later Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)