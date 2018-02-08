Man flown to Boston hospital after shooting himself at New Hampshire gun range

HUDSON, NH (WHDH) - Authorities say a man was flown to a Boston hospital Thursday afternoon after shooting himself while at a New Hampshire gun range.

Hudson police and fire officials responded around 1:30 p.m. to Granite State Indoor Range and Gun Shop for a report of a medical emergency.

Officials say responders found a man suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center before being flown to Mass General Hospital for further care.

The man’s condition was not immediately known.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

