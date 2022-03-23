WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was flown to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Waltham on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Columbus Avenue around 11:30 a.m. found a man suffering from serious injuries, according to the Waltham Fire Department.

The man, whose name has not been released, was loaded into a medical helicopter and flown to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

There were no additional details available.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

