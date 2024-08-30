ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle in Abington Friday afternoon.

At around 3:11 p.m., emergency crews responded to the intersection of Brockton Avenue and Mill Street for a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle, according to the Abington Fire Department.

Authorities learned that the motorcycle driver, a man in his 60s, was trapped under the vehicle, the fire department said.

Crews extricated the man from underneath using tools including high pressure airbags. He was taken by helicopter to a Boston hospital.

SKY7-HD flew over the scene and spotted the motorcycle laying on its side in the middle of the road.

The crash remains under investigation.

