MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed in Milford Monday morning.

At around 4 a.m., officers received several 911 calls for an unknown emergency on Purchase Street, Milford police said in a statement.

Emergency crews found a man on the ground who was bleeding from a laceration, police said. He was taken to a Worcester hospital by helicopter, where he was in stable condition as of 7 p.m., police said.

The stabbing remains under investigation by police. No other information was immediately available.

