Man flown to hospital after overnight shooting in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - An overnight shooting in Lynn sent one man to the hospital via a medical helicopter as detectives investigate.

Officers responding to the area of Western Avenue and Arlington Street found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

He was flown to a Boston hospital, where his condition has not been released.

A heavy police presence remained on the scene throughout the early morning, collecting evidence and canvassing the area.

No arrests have been made at this time.

