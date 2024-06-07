HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - One man was flown to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries after a waste oil storage tank in Hyannis exploded and caught fire Friday, according to the Hyannis Fire Department.

At around 2:23 p.m., emergency crews received a 911 call reporting a “fire or explosion” at 105 Ferndoc St., and upon arrival, Barnstable police discovered a building with smoke and flames coming out, the department said. They also determined that a person was still inside.

Fire crews immediately entered the building and found the man, taking him outside to a waiting Hyannis ambulance, the fire department said. He required “extensive decontamination” before he was flown by helicopter to a Boston hospital, the department said.

Additional fire companies arrived and extinguished the blaze, which was caused by a failure of a waste oil storage tank, according to the fire department. A substantial amount of oil and other fluids leaked out.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, along with the Town of Barnstable Health Department and Public Works Department responded to limit the effects of the spilled oil.

The incident remains under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)