Man fools police with fake car made of snow

MONTREAL (WHDH) — A man in Canada decided to play a practical joke on snow removal crews, but ended up briefly fooling a police officer instead.

Simon Laprise, a machinist and artist in Montreal, created an elaborate fake car out of snow after a winter storm brought plenty of the white stuff to his area Monday, Fox 9 reports.

The 33-year-old said he wanted to prank snow removal crews in his neighborhood with his creation, which he modeled after the DeLorean DMC-12 from “Back to the Future.”

Laprise said he even found a real windshield wiper on the street, so he decided to place it on the “car” to add even more realism.

That windshield wiper ended up coming in handy when a friend of Laprise spotted a police officer staring skeptically at his sculpture, ready to write a ticket for a car being parked in a snow removal zone.

It took a minute or two for the cop to realize that it was not actually a car at all. The officer ended up writing a ticket and placing it under the wiper blade, saying, “You made our night!!! Hahahahaha :)”

No word on if the snow removal crew the next morning was initially fooled before their snowplows destroyed the frosty sculpture.

