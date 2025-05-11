HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has died after falling into Beaver Brook in Hudson, New Hampshire while fishing on Sunday, police said.

officers responding to the area of Sullivan Road around 9:30 a.m. were told a man had been fishing from shore and fell into the water and was now missing, according to New Hampshire State Police.

After a search, the victim, John Coutu, 65, of Nashua, was found dead.

He was not wearing a life jacket when he was found.

State Police – Marine Patrol has assumed lead of the death investigation. While investigators believe the death is not suspicious and was an accidental drowning, all aspects of the incident remain under investigation.

Anyone with additional information that may assist the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Marine Patrol Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian at (603) 227-2112 or Nicholas.M.Haroutunian@DOS.NH.GOV.

