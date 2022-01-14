FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was found dead after a large police response was called to a home in Foxboro on Friday.

Foxboro police and fire departments, as well as Metro-LEC, and regional SWAT team members responded to the scene on McKenzie Lane around 9:30 a.m. for reports of a resident who may need assistance, according to a release issued by the department.

Upon their arrival, officers determined that the resident of the home was armed with a firearm and was threatening to harm himself.

Some neighbors on Mackenzie Lane were ordered to evacuate the area while others were ordered to stay away from windows as police responded to the incident.

For hours, crisis negotiators attempted to communicate with the man inside the McKenzie Lane residence by using robots and other high-tech devices to enter the house without anyone getting hurt.

When the incident came to an end nearly seven hours after police were called to the home, the man was pronounced dead from an apparent suicide.

