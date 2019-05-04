Man found dead after massive fire rips through 2 homes in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Family members are mourning the loss of a man who was killed Friday evening when a fast-moving, three-alarm fire ripped through two homes in Chelsea.

Crews responding to a reported fire at a two-family home on Watts Street about 5 p.m. were greeted by heavy smoke and intense fire, according to the Chelsea Fire Department.

The fire, which started in the rear of the first floor, eventually spread to a three-family home on Highland Street.

The body of 38-year-old Milton Lopez was later found in a small room near the back of 48 Watts St., family members told 7News.

Lopez’s family thought he was at work when the blaze broke out. They were devastated to later learn that he died inside.

Alehandro Castillo, who owns and lives in the building on Highland Street, said the fire spread up his siding and damaged his roof.

“There were was smoking coming from the top of my house,” he said. “When it went to my neighbor’s side, I saw big fire.”

Castillo said he made sure everyone inside got out, including his wife, who he says suffers from diabetes.

The Red Cross is assisting 31 people who were displaced between the two buildings.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

