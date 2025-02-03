CHARLESTOWN, N.H. (WHDH) - Boston police were investigating after a man was found dead at the Charlestown marina late Sunday night.

Crews responded to Shipway Place to “investigate an incident on a houseboat” before 11 p.m., police said.

“On arrival, officers located a non-viable individual,” Boston police said in a statement. “Homicide Detectives responded and are leading the investigation into this individual’s death.”

Nora Nelson, 24, of Boston, was arrested at the scene on unrelated warrants, police said.

Officials say the unrelated warrants include assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in a case where the victim was over 65.

Nelson appeared in court Monday following the arrest.

Yellow crime scene tape was seen surrounding a houseboat in the marina Monday morning.

“We just saw a police boat come in with its lights on, and then we noticed there was about 10 to 15 other police officers on the dock,” said marina resident Chad Johansen.

“They were putting out the yellow tape and we went out to ask them what was going on, if we were safe, if everything was okay, and they asked us to go inside, told us we were safe and that there was an investigation going on,” he continued.

Johansen said about 60 people live at the marina year-round.

“It’s not super common to see this much police around here, and as we learned more about what happened last night, definitely curious what the circumstances were and everything,” said Alex Rogers who lives nearby.

“It’s very quiet, people know everybody, yeah, it’s great. So, I’m surprised to hear there was something going on down there,” said Tom Nichols, who lives near the marina.

“It’s pretty quiet here, in the Navy yard. It’s a wonderful place to live, really. So, I’m sorry… My heart goes out to whoever’s involved,” said Donna Kenny, a concerned neighbor.

An autopsy is being conducted to find out the cause of death.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.

