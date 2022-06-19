WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The man at the center of a suspicious death investigation in Webster has been identified, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s office.

Joseph Bottis, 39, was found dead at Webster’s East Main Street Plaza Friday. Police had classified the death as suspicious.

Officers originally responded to the plaza after receiving calls that a man was sleeping on one of the plaza’s benches.

Bottis’ death remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)