Man found dead following house fire in New Hampshire

FITZWILLIAM, N.H. (AP) — A man was found dead following a house fire in Fitzwilliam, New Hampshire fire officials said.

Firefighters in Fitzwilliam said they arrived at the home at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday to find heavy smoke and fire at single-family residence.

The man’s name hasn’t been released. A woman at the home was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One dog was rescued, but another dog and four cats died.

Fire departments from Troy, Richmond, Winchester, Swanzey, Rindge, Jaffrey and Keene assisted, as well as firefighters from Royalston and Winchendon in Massachusetts.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause.

