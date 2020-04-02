CLAREMONT, N.H. (WHDH) - One man was found dead after a mobile home went up in flames in Claremont, New Hampshire early Thursday morning.

Crews responding to a reported fire at 21 Dennison Drive just after 4 a.m. found a large flames coming from a mobile home.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and located a deceased man inside the home, N.H. State Fire Marshal Paul J. Parisi, Claremont Fire Chief Bryan Burr and Claremont Police Chief Mark Chase announced in a joint press release.

There were no other reported injuries.

The state’s Medical Examiner’s Office in Concord will conduct an autopsy on the victim to positively identify him, and to determine the cause and manner of his death.

An investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)