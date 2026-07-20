BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was found dead in a swimming pool in Brockton Monday morning, a spokesperson for Brockton Police said.

At approximately 10 a.m., Brockton Police were called to a home on Michael Drive for a reported possible drowning. When officers arrived, they located an adult male deceased in a backyard swimming pool.

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office and the Brockton Police Department are investigating.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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