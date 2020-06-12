Man found dead in Bedford VA Hospital stairwell weeks after he was reported missing

BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation after a man was found dead on Friday in a stairwell at the Bedford VA Hospital weeks after he was initially reported missing, officials said.

Law enforcement officers responding to a report of a deceased individual inside a hospital stairwell found the body of a 62-year-old man, according to a spokesperson for the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

The man, whose name has not been released, was last been seen at the facility on May 8 and was reported missing on May 13, the district attorney’s office said.

The circumstances surrounding the man’s death were not immediately known.

No additional details were available.

