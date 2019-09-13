Man found dead in bedroom after blaze rips through NH home

FARMINGTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities in New Hampshire are investigating the death of a man who was found dead after a massive blaze ripped through a home in Farmington on Thursday night, officials said.

Emergency crews conducting a welfare check at 68 Places Crossing Road around 9:40 p.m. found a single-family home engulfed in flames, according to New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Paul J. Parisi.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was found dead in a rear bedroom after the flames were extinguished.

Two other residents were able to escape without injury.

An autopsy is planned for Friday to determine the victim’s cause of death.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

