CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in a Chelsea park Friday morning.

Authorities confirmed the victim had been stabbed. He was found at Voke Park, near Washington Avenue, at around 7 a.m., according to the Chelsea Police Department.

The man, believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s, has not been identified, police said.

Officers were on scene Friday morning taking photos and surveying the area.

Miguel Maertens said his friend lives nearby and heard screaming overnight.

“Last night, they heard a lot of activity. They thought it was because Halloween party and things like that. They heard screaming and also fighting last night in there,” Maertens said.

Fatme Prudencio works near Voke Park.

“A lot of people come and bring their pets, so it’s a little nerve-wracking. You just think, I have to be aware of my surroundings, you kind of think like now I gotta keep my kids closer,” Prudencio said.

No arrests had been made as of 2 p.m. The investigation is ongoing.

