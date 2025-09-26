REHOBOTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was found dead in a van on a Rehoboth property connected to the murder of Kylee Monteiro, an 18-year-old pregnant woman who went missing in August.

Friday morning, officials found a man and a woman who were both unresponsive inside a van on a Rehoboth property. The van appeared to be where the two people lived.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman was taken to the hospital.

The property where the van was found is the same area where police found the remains of Monteiro, who was missing for two weeks before her body was found.

Monteiro’s 22-year-old boyfriend was arrested for her murder.

At the time of his arrest, Groom drew a map for police that located where the teen’s body was found on a 20 acre property.

Police say the situation is not considered suspicious at this time.

