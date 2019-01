TILTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities say a man was found dead in the water in Tilton, New Hampshire on Friday.

Emergency crews found the body in the Winnipesaukee River near the Clement Dam, according to a release issued by police.

The victim, whose name was not released, was recovered and an autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.

Foul play is not suspected.

