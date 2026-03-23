NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 43-year-old man who was found dead in the water near the entrance to Fort Taber Park in New Bedford on Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a call from a civilian who spotted the body in the water pulled Joel Barboza, of New Bedford, from the water, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no observable trauma to Barboza, and the death is not deemed suspicious.

Official cause and manner of death is pending a determination from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

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