Man found dead in Windsor Locks was homicide victim

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — The death of a man whose body was found inside a Windsor Locks apartment this week has been ruled a homicide.

The Journal Inquirer reports that the chief medical examiner’s office concluded 51-year-old Michael Keene died of stabbing injuries to the neck and torso.

Police arrived at the apartment Tuesday night after receiving a report from a neighbor about an odor.

Keene was reported missing on Thanksgiving.

Police Chief Eric Osanitsch said authorities do not believe there is any threat to the public.

