BOSTON (WHDH) - Police and medical examiners were on scene at a building on Drydock Avenue in Boston overnight.

There have been no updates from police on the incident.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)