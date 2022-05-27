PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 27-year-old Pittsfield man has been found guilty in a 2018 Holyoke shooting at a party that injured then-19-year-old Nicholas Carnevale.

“I am relieved for the Carnevale family, who endured a court process that was significantly extended due to the COVID-19 court shutdowns with grace and continue to support Nick’s recovery,” said District Attorney Andrea Harrington. “I hope these just convictions support Nick in his healing from the pain these defendants inflicted upon him.”

The jury found Luis Delvalle-Rodriguez guilty of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, armed kidnapping with serious bodily injury, and two counts of assault and battery and malicious damage to a motor vehicle after a three-week trial in Berkshire Superior Court.

The jury acquitted another man of the same charges, who was charged as part of a joint venture with others for the attack.

Two other men were also accused of participating in the attack on the Cheshire man, when he was pulled from a vehicle, assaulted and shot in the head at the Ashley Reservoir on October Mountain.

Those men, Kevin Nieves and Daquan Douglas, have already been handed guilty convictions. The court initially sentenced Nieves to 20 to 25 years in State Prison, but it’s expected to increase that sentence in accordance with the state’s arguments against him. Douglas previously received a sentence of up to four years on a count of misleading a police officer.

