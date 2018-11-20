WOBURN, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — A man who crashed his car into a pizza restaurant in Newton, killing two people, will be sentenced Tuesday.

Last month, a Superior Court jury found Bradford Casler guilty of two counts of motor vehicle homicide and one count of negligent operation in connection with the fatal 2016 crash at Sweet Tomatoes, which took the lives of a 32-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman inside the restaurant.

Casler, who has multiple sclerosis, argued that a medical episode caused him to lose control of his SUV. He testified during the trial that he couldn’t remember the crash.

Prosecutors said Casler was aware of the possible effects of his disease and chose to ignore them, endangering other drivers.

Casler earlier rejected a plea deal that called for two years in prison.

