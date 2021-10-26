WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was found guilty in the 2017 stabbing death of a 21-year-old Holliston man.

After a weeklong trial, a Worcester Superior Court jury ruled Tuesday that Jeremy Robin was guilty of the voluntary manslaughter charge and a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in the death of Timothy Commerford.

Commerford died on May 7 after he was stabbed to death during an altercation on Green Street in Milford.

Robin was also found guilty of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in the stabbing of a second man during the altercation. The second victim survived his injuries.

He is due to be held until his sentencing which is scheduled for 9 a.m. on October 29.

