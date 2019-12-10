Man found guilty of first-degree murder in grisly slayings of engaged Boston doctors

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Chelsea man was convicted Tuesday of two counts of first-degree murder in the grisly slayings of a pair of engaged doctors inside their upscale South Boston condo in 2017.

A Suffolk County grand jury returned guilty verdicts against 33-year-old Bampumim Teixeira in the murders of Dr. Lina Bolanos and Dr. Richard Field.

Teixeira, a former concierge at the Macallen Building on Dorchester Avenue where the doctors lived, had previously pleaded not guilty to the murders on the night of May 5, 2017.

Multiple people who were called to the murder scene testified during the trial that Bolanos and Field were beaten and bound with duct tape before Teixeira stabbed them to death with a carving knife.

The jury began deliberating on Monday after lawyers made their closing arguments.

During part of an hour-and-a-half police interview that was played in court last week, Teixeira told investigators that he was having an affair with Bolanos and that Field stabbed his fiancee to death after walking in on them.

Teixeira also claimed he killed Field in an act of self-defense.

Teixeira was yanked out of court Tuesday morning after he started verbally assaulting Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney John Pappas, who had presided over the prosecution’s double murder case.

He was then quickly grabbed by court officers after he made derogatory remarks and threatened to sexually assault Pappas’ wife.

Moments before the jury announced their guilty verdicts on Tuesday afternoon, Teixeira brought Field’s family to tears when he yelled out, “Do you want to know his last words?” Officers swarmed him again and ushered him away.

Judge Mitchell Kaplan set Teixeira’s sentencing hearing for Friday at 9 a.m.

