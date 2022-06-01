A jury has found Louis Coleman III guilty of kidnapping, resulting in the death of Jassy Correia.

Deliberations surrounding young mother Jassy Correia’s death in 2019 restarted Wednesday morning with an alternate juror after one of the original jurors researched information related to the trial.

Coleman, who is accused of kidnapping leading to death, allegedly gave Correia a ride after leaving a Boston nightclub in 2019, where she was celebrating her birthday. He then allegedly killed her. Correia’s body was found in a suitcase in Coleman’s car four days after she disappeared.

The jury has found Louis Coleman III guilty of the kidnapping, resulting in the death of Jassy Correia. — U.S. Attorney Massachusetts (@DMAnews1) June 1, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)