BOSTON (WHDH) - A man has been found guilty of murder in the shooting death of another man in Roxbury back in 2018, authorities announced Friday.

Ralph Brown was convicted of first-degree murder and various firearm offenses for fatally shooting Shaquille Browder in a parking lot on Washington Street on January 11, 2018, according to a release issued by District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Prior to the trial, a second man pled guilty to manslaughter and assault and battery by discharge of a firearm. Kevin Williams Gathers was sentenced to spend up to 25 years in prison.

Prosecutors said both Brown and Williams Gathers followed Browder in a rented UHaul pickup truck and a rented Chevy Tahoe respectively.

When Browder backed his Toyota Camry into the Washington Street lot, prosecutors said Williams Gathers stopped his vehicle near the entrance and an unidentified passenger got out and fired multiple shots into the back of Browder’s car.

Browder and one of his passengers attempted to flee, only to find that they had run in the direction of Brown’s UHaul truck. He and another unidentified man each fired multiple shots, and Browder collapsed near the vehicle with a fatal gunshot wound to his back and one in his arm. Browder’s passenger suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and has recovered.

Prosecutors said Williams Gathers then picked up the first shooter and fled the scene in the Tahoe. Brown taking off a different direction.

Brown is due to be sentenced on Tuesday in Suffolk Superior Court.

