Man found guilty of murder in death of Webster woman whose body was found in burning car

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man has been found guilty of murder in the death of a Webster woman whose body was found in a burning car in 2015, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Donovan Goparian, 42, was convicted Tuesday of first-degree murder for fatally shooting 35-year-old Marie R. Martin and burning her body inside her car, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

Authorities found Martin’s remains in a burned-out car off Swan Avenue near Passway Four in November 2015.

Goparian is expected to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on March 6.

