LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A jury has found a Haverhill man guilty of negligent driving in connection with the death of a state trooper, officials said Friday.

Trooper Thomas Devlin was in the breakdown line conducting a traffic stop on Route 3 in Billerica in 2018 when Kevin White struck him while driving. Devlin suffered head and leg injuries and died in 2020.

After Devlin died, prosecutors charged White with motor vehicle homicide, but those charges were downgraded last month after a medical examiner determined a rare brain disease contributed to Devlin’s death.

Relatives of state trooper Thomas Devlin speak out after a guilty verdict against the driver who hit the trooper 4 years ago #7News pic.twitter.com/MBc8mNDb9B — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) April 1, 2022

White will be back in court for sentencing on Monday and could face up to two years in prison.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)