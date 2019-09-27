Man found guilty of Peabody double murder

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A guilty verdict has been returned against a 42-year-old man who killed a couple 2 ½ years ago.

A jury found Wes Doughty guilty of first-degree murder, rape and attempted arson in the shooting death of Mark Greenlaw and stabbing death of Jennifer O’Conner in a Peabody property that prosecutors say was a drug den.

Doughty also faced charges of kidnapping, carjacking and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Prosecutors say killing stemmed from a web of relationships and conflicts between the people living at the home.

Doughty’s attorney said his client killed Greenlaw and O’Conner to protect a “father figure,” who ran the house.

Sentencing is expected to come down next week.

