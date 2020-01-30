(WHDH) — A Minnesota man has been found guilty of raping his girlfriend’s 4-year-old twins and infecting them both with a sexually transmitted disease.

A jury convicted Arturo Macarro Gutierrez, 36, of St. Paul, Tuesday in Ramsey District Court on four counts of criminal sexual conduct, the Twin Cities Pioneer Press reported.

In October 2018, the grandmother of one of the 4-year-olds took her to the hospital after she allegedly complained that “daddy hurt her,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by the newspaper.

Tests run on the girl reportedly determined that she had gonorrhea.

A SWAT team executed a search warrant at a residence in West St. Paul and arrested Gutierrez, who was allegedly found hiding in the attic.

Gutierrez tested positive for gonorrhea, as well as the 4-year-old girl’s twin sister, the Pioneer Press continued.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 1.

