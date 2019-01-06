Man found shot to death in parking lot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A homicide investigation has begun after a man was gunned down in the parking lot of shopping plaza in Springfield.

Police spokesman Ryan Walsh says officers responding to the Five Town Plaza on Saturday found the victim in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was not immediately identified and there was no word of any arrests.

