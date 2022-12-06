DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was found sleeping inside a school in Dorchester Tuesday morning, Boston Public Schools confirmed.

The incident occurred at the Richard School, when staff found the man at the beginning of the day.

Boston Public Schools released a statement, and said in part: “We were troubled to learn our security was breached in a way that allowed an unknown individual to be in the building. Safety and security of our students and staff are of utmost importance.”

The district said staffers will start to double check the building to make sure it is empty.

