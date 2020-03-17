Man found slumped over steering wheel in Boston arrested on drug, weapons charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 24-year-old Arlington man is facing drug and weapons charges after police say he was found slumped over the wheel of a running car in East Boston late Monday night.

Officers responding to a report of an unresponsive male in a vehicle in a parking lot in Central Square around 11 p.m. found Hunter Stone slumped over the steering wheel, according to Boston police.

After waking him up, police say they found several hypodermic needles loaded with heroin and a loaded 9mm Ruger handgun inside the car.

He is expected to be arraigned in East Boston District Court on charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of Class A drugs, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance.

