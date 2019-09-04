Man found stabbed several times in East Boston has died

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who was found stabbed several times in East Boston late Tuesday night has died, authorities said.
Officers responding to West Eagle Street around 11:20 p.m. found a man in his 20s bleeding from several puncture wounds, police said.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.
No arrests have been made at this time.
The stabbing remains under investigation.
This is a developing story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)