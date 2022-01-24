LEWISTON, Maine (WHDH) — A man was spotted stumbling down a street in Maine carrying his severed arm following an apparent workplace accident on Friday morning, officials said.

Public works crews in the area of Maple Street in Lewiston around 9 a.m. spotted the severely wounded AK Market worker, quickly applied a tourniquet, and requested help from police and emergency medical technicians, Lewiston police Lt. Derek St. Laurent told the Sun Journal.

“That probably saved his life,” St. Laurent told the newspaper.

The man, who was taken to Central Maine Medical Center, reportedly lost his arm in an accident with a band saw at the general merchandise store.

St. Laurent noted that officers were able to follow a blood trail back to the market.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is assisting Lewiston police with an investigation.

The victim is expected to survive.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)