WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man suffered from a serious gunshot wound following a reported home invasion in Worcester on Sunday night.

Officers responding to a reported home invasion and shooting on Patch Reservoir Drive around 10:15 p.m. found a 29-year-old male resident suffering from a serious gunshot wound, according to Worcester police.

He was transported to a hospital, where his current condition has not been released.

Officers reportedly observed that the door to the residence had been forced open.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)