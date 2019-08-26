Man found with mummified remains in closet to remain jailed

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A man authorities say had mummified remains stashed in his closet has pleaded not guilty to child sex abuse charges.

The attorney for Robert Williams entered the plea Monday, and a judge ordered him to remain jailed until his trial.

Williams was arrested this month after police received reports that the 53-year-old Newark resident had been abusing a 13-year-old child for several months.

A search of Williams’ home allegedly uncovered human remains stuffed in a bin. Investigators also saw a religious object they believed to be an altar.

It’s not clear whose remains they are.d

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)