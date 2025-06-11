KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to Kingston for a man trapped in a drainage vault with several feet of water, officials say.

According to Kingston Fire and Emergency Management, around 1:44 p.m., crews responded to help free the man.

Officials say he was freed in 35 minutes and was flown to a Boston hospital by Med Flight.

Officials did not mention the man’s current condition.

