KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to Kingston for a man trapped in a drainage vault with several feet of water, officials say.

According to Kingston Fire and Emergency Management, around 1:44 p.m., crews responded to help free the man.

Officials say he was freed in 35 minutes and was flown to a Boston hospital by Med Flight.

Officials did not mention the man’s current condition.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

