Man gets 12 years in prison for violent home invasion

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man who was involved in an armed home invasion has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The Providence Journal reports that 22-year-old Anneurys Prado, of Providence, was sentenced Friday to serve 12 years of a 20-year prison sentence, with the rest suspended with probation, after pleading no contest.

Prosecutors say Prado was with three or four other people who robbed a Providence home July 25. Authorities say Prado and the other suspects tied a family up and pistol whipped one victim. Prosecutors say the suspects stole cellphones, cash and car keys.

Authorities say the robbers thought they were targeting a drug dealer’s home. Police say there were other similar incidents over the summer.