NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A man was committed to 120 years in a state psychiatric hospital for stabbing his grandparents to death in their Connecticut home in 2019.

A three-judge panel on Thursday ordered Marcus Fisher, 20, to remain at the maximum-security area of Middletown’s Whiting Forensic Hospital after ruling in June that Fisher was not guilty by reason of insanity in his grandparents’ deaths.

Gertrude Piscezek, 77, and John Piscezek, 76, were stabbed and beaten to death in their Uncasville home on Jan. 28, 2019. Fisher, who had come to live with his grandparents from Minnesota, was charged with their murders.

The Day of New London reports that psychiatrists who testified in court on Thursday said Fisher’s violent acts resulted from hallucinations that made him believe he was a god and needed to kill his grandparents as a form of sacrifice.

Family members of the slain husband and wife described them as kind and gentle.

Greg Piscezek, son of the victims and uncle to Fisher, slammed his fists on the table and cried as he said, “Again, I ask what my parents did to deserve this.” Piscezek said his father was his best friend and his mother was “the sweetest, gentlest person on this planet.” He repeatedly called his nephew a “monster.”

When given an opportunity to speak, Fisher declined. His attorney, Kevin Barrs, said Fisher is not happy that his grandparents are dead. Barrs said he wished Fisher had gotten mental health treatment before the killings.

