FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for plotting with his girlfriend to try to poison her infant niece by adding crushed painkillers to a bottle of breast milk.

An Allen County judge sentenced 23-year-old Sir Marshall S. Snyder III on Tuesday. The Fort Wayne man, who is also known as Marshall Snyder, pleaded guilty last month to aiding attempted aggravated battery.

Authorities said Snyder and 20-year-old Sarai Rodriguez-Miranda plotted to kill the infant in January 2017 by lacing a bottle of breast milk with enough crushed painkillers to kill an adult, and leaving it in a refrigerator

The Journal Gazette reports that the plot was discovered and the baby wasn’t harmed.

Rodriguez-Miranda was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder.

