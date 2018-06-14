MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man who pleaded guilty to raping and impregnating a 12-year-old relative will serve 25 years in prison.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports 38-year-old Michael Arnold on Tuesday took a plea agreement that requires him to serve every day of that sentence and then spend the rest of his life on probation.

Prosecutors said he acknowledged sexually assaulting a female relative last year. Henry County District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Megan Matteucci says the child’s mother contacted authorities after her daughter gave birth to a stillborn baby. Matteucci says the girl didn’t know she was pregnant. DNA identified Arnold as the father.

Upon release, Arnold must register as a sex offender and have no contact with the victim.

District Attorney Darius Pattillo says the victim’s family is satisfied with Arnold’s sentence.

