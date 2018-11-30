Man gets 25 years in prison for watching live child porn

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A 67-year-old Maine man who paid over $60,000 to watch live sex shows involving minors has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The Bangor Daily News reports Richard Bailey, of Gardinder, was sentenced to 25 years in prison in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Thursday. Bailey pleaded guilty in June to production of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Police say they began investigating Bailey after receiving tips about a person uploading child pornography images. Authorities say they later found images of children in Indonesia involved in sexual activities on Bailey’s computer and thumb drive. Police say Bailey admitted that he had paid over $60,000 between 2012 and 2017 to watch the live shows.

