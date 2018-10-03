Man gets 3½ years for OUI crash that killed passenger

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who police say was intoxicated when he caused a crash that killed a passenger has been sentenced to 3½ years in prison.

James McBride, of Glenburn, was sentenced Tuesday in Bangor to 3½ years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter and operating under the influence.

Police say the 44-year-old McBride was driving more than 30 mph over the speed limit when he crashed on Route 221 in Hudson in May. Authorities say 43-year-old Mark Allard died after he was ejected from the backseat.

Police say McBride’s blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit and he had excessive amounts of drugs in his system.

McBride says he’s sorry and that he has been participating in an Alcoholics Anonymous program in jail.